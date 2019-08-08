Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$996.6 million to $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.Haemonetics also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.10. The company had a trading volume of 486,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,304. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.67.

In other Haemonetics news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $410,138.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 57,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $5,442,547.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,754 shares of company stock worth $10,455,709 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

