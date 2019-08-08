Haemonetics’ (HAE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barrington Research currently has a $139.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $116.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.67.

HAE stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $132.72.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $42,489.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $609,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,754 shares of company stock worth $10,455,709. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 708.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,655,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,838,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

