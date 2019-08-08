Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GIFI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. 131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,848. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2,282.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

