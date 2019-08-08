Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
GIFI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. 131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,848. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%.
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.
