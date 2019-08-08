Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 49,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 639,528 shares.The stock last traded at $111.32 and had previously closed at $109.70.

GH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

In other news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 18,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,416,280.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,912 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,612,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

