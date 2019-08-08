Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Issues Earnings Results

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Guardant Health updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,528. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $111.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of -38.88.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

In other news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 18,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,416,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 78,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $5,690,264.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,912 shares of company stock worth $7,241,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.