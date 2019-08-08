GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares Down 46.3% Following Insider Selling

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)’s stock price fell 46.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $6.09, 7,874,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,377% from the average session volume of 533,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Specifically, CFO Michael Sicoli sold 3,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $35,269.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,452.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $44,680.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,336,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,976,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,789 shares of company stock valued at $424,266. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GTT Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $639.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

