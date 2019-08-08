GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ: GRFS) recently:
- 8/7/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “
- 8/3/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/1/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/15/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/9/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 6/30/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/27/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.
- 6/24/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/11/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of GRFS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $23.03.
GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
