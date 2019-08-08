GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ: GRFS) recently:

8/7/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

8/3/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

7/16/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

7/15/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

7/9/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/30/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

6/24/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/11/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of GRFS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $23.03.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,125,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after acquiring an additional 453,032 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 628.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 79.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 210,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 93,510 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.1% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 879,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.