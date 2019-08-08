Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Paul Slutzky Buys 500 Shares

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Paul Slutzky bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $13,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Slutzky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, Paul Slutzky purchased 500 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $226.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Greene County Bancorp worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.