Green River Gold (CNSX:CCR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Green River Gold Corp (CNSX:CCR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Green River Gold Company Profile (CNSX:CCR)

Green River Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for alluvial gold properties. The company was formerly known as Greywacke Exploration Limited and changed its name to Green River Gold Corp. in August 2017. Green River Gold Corp.

