Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 69,864 Shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,864 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of AxoGen worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AxoGen by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in AxoGen by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AxoGen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $12.44 on Thursday. AxoGen, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $666.74 million, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 20,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,974 shares in the company, valued at $379,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,493.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on AxoGen in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair cut AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AxoGen from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

