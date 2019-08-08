Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 47,800 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 176,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $386.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.44. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $368.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Sloane acquired 11,709 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $100,229.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,008.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

