Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 20,661 Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,661 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in YY were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of YY by 80.0% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,977,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,103,000 after buying an additional 878,685 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in shares of YY by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,222,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,708,000 after buying an additional 192,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in YY by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in YY by 6.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 606,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in YY during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,070,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YY alerts:

Shares of YY stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. YY Inc has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.07). YY had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YY Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YY in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.10 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.01.

YY Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.