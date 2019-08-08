Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 113,000 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the period. SEA comprises 0.3% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,640,000. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,755,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

SE stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. Sea Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $578.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.65 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 272.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

