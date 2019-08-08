Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 1,178.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 135.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of VIPS opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.55 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

