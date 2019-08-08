Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GVA. B. Riley lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:GVA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.88. 1,153,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,794. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Granite Construction has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $789.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.73 million. Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other Granite Construction news, Director David H. Kelsey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Granite Construction by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,664,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after buying an additional 156,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after buying an additional 38,875 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after buying an additional 111,381 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 579,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 523,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 70,953 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

