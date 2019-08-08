Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Grana y Montero SAA an industry rank of 158 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Grana y Montero SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:GRAM remained flat at $$2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Grana y Montero SAA has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,253 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grana y Montero SAA

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

