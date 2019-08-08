Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives $18.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDP shares. TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday.

GDP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,702. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4,265.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

