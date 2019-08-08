Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.65. 852,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

