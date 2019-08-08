Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Holdings Raised by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,920,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $205.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.89. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

