Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Announces Earnings Results

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21), Morningstar.com reports. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $248.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.18 million.
Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.03 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.29. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
In other news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,948.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $90,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,291.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
