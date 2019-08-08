Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $89.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Scott Wagner sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $2,733,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $149,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,790.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,143 shares of company stock worth $5,705,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Godaddy by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,019 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,369,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,096,000 after purchasing an additional 436,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 32.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,332,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,952 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Godaddy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,064,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 273,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.97. 2,876,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,926. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.71, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

