GoByte One Day Volume Reaches $8,661.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. GoByte has a total market cap of $203,652.00 and approximately $8,661.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

