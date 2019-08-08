Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Price Hits $0.0383 on Exchanges

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $3,392.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000502 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004999 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,189,822 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com . Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

