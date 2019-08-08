Glance Technologies (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) Trading Up 20.1%

Glance Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) shares were up 20.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 504,851 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 183,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07.

About Glance Technologies (OTCMKTS:GLNNF)

Glance Technologies Inc operates as a technology company. It owns and operates the Glance Pay mobile application, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards, and interact with merchants.

