Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. GMP Securities decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gibson Energy from an average rating to a buy rating and set a C$25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.88.

GEI stock traded up C$0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.91. 138,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,117. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.90 and a twelve month high of C$24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.18%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

