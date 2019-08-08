Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Shares Down 4.7%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.01, approximately 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBNXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded Gibson Energy from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

