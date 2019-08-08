George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.18

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$107.18 and last traded at C$107.18, with a volume of 34678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$105.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of George Weston from C$116.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.39.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 7.7199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.22, for a total transaction of C$2,555,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,072,790.80. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$101.96 per share, with a total value of C$61,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$948,258.69. Insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,042 in the last three months.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

