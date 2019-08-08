George Makris, Jr. Acquires 10,858 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,858 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $264,609.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,411.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.15. 415,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,555. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $189.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,353,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,183,000 after acquiring an additional 227,228 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth $19,679,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,291,000 after acquiring an additional 78,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

