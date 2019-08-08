Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.03. Genesis Healthcare shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 560,218 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.02.
Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)
Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.
