Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.03. Genesis Healthcare shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 560,218 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,436 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237,370 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

