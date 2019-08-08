Gems (GEM) Market Cap Reaches $698,708.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Gems has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Gems token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. Gems has a market capitalization of $698,708.00 and $2,752.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00251657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.20 or 0.01229177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00019748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00094455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems ‘s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

