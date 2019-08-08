GB Group (LON:GBG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities cut shares of GB Group to an add rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get GB Group alerts:

Shares of GB Group stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 407.50 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 638 ($8.34). The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 74.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 562.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 2.99 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from GB Group’s previous dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Chris Clark purchased 99 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £512.82 ($670.09). Also, insider David John Wilson sold 149,025 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £804,735 ($1,051,528.81). Insiders sold 436,767 shares of company stock worth $244,601,526 in the last 90 days.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.