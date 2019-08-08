Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 10,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,122,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,436,000 after buying an additional 138,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $74.43 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $79.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

