Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $4,894,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 47,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $507,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Shares of UNP opened at $166.92 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

