FY2022 EPS Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc Cut by Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 232.61% and a negative net margin of 642.70%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a current ratio of 14.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

