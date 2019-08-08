FY2021 EPS Estimates for Antares Pharma Inc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Antares Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $549.66 million, a P/E ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 54,541.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,839,000 after acquiring an additional 304,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.