FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.56-3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.312-23.312 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.64 billion.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

