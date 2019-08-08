Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) PT Set at $1.00 by Guggenheim

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) received a $1.00 target price from investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

FTR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 4,216,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.46. Frontier Communications has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 869,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 293,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

