Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontdoor updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor stock traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. 1,719,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.66. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 28.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Frontdoor to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.91.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.47 per share, with a total value of $269,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $210,453,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $145,676,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $116,498,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $59,584,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $34,011,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

