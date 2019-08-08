FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) & ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) Critical Analysis

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of ST BK CORP/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH $25.57 million 2.60 $190,000.00 N/A N/A ST BK CORP/SH SH $30.97 million 3.22 $8.58 million N/A N/A

ST BK CORP/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Dividends

ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and ST BK CORP/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 1.54% 0.67% 0.08% ST BK CORP/SH SH 26.52% 13.53% 1.32%

Risk and Volatility

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ST BK CORP/SH SH beats FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services. The company also provides credit and ATM/debit cards; insurance products; and online security, overdraft protection, notary, Merchant Visa and MasterCard agency, and online and telephone banking services, as well as wire transfers, ACH transactions, direct and night deposits, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, certified checks, money orders, and savings bonds. In addition, it acts as a broker-dealer in securities. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Reston, and Chantilly in Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About ST BK CORP/SH SH

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

