Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRA. HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.95 ($89.48).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock traded up €1.86 ($2.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €75.02 ($87.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,988 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($113.09). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €75.18.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

