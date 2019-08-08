Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.40, approximately 5,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 58,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 12.44% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

