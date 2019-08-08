Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $45.02, but opened at $43.56. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 2,851,515 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 55,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $2,256,936.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at $343,531.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,650.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 731,518 shares of company stock worth $30,957,361. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,784,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,991,000 after buying an additional 1,161,156 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,642,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,929,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,490,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 150,080 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,929,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,862,000 after purchasing an additional 250,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,909,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,706,000 after purchasing an additional 164,470 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

