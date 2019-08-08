FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.13

FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and traded as low as $10.50. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FitLife Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Judd Dayton acquired 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements.

