FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Insider Judd Dayton Buys 40,508 Shares

FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF) insider Judd Dayton purchased 40,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $394,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Judd Dayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Judd Dayton purchased 52,000 shares of FitLife Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00.

OTCMKTS FTLF traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -0.35. FitLife Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered FitLife Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements.

