First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.17, approximately 6,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 14,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.