First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.51.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,805. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.45 and a 1-year high of C$18.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.41.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.