FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). FireEye reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of FEYE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,837. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.87. FireEye has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $48,507.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,060 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,772.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $229,399.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 885,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,005,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,229 shares of company stock valued at $298,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FireEye by 20.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in FireEye by 14.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,348,914 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $56,228,000 after acquiring an additional 426,289 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in FireEye by 32.5% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 426,613 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in FireEye by 11.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,681 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

