Financial Review: Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) & Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Pareteum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Pareteum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pareteum and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum -32.36% -2.62% -1.97% Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pareteum has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pareteum and Borqs Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum $32.44 million 10.53 -$12.98 million $0.09 34.00 Borqs Technologies $154.31 million 0.44 -$12.56 million N/A N/A

Borqs Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pareteum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pareteum and Borqs Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum 0 0 4 0 3.00 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pareteum currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.76%. Given Pareteum’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pareteum is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Summary

Borqs Technologies beats Pareteum on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various other applications. In addition, the company provides software solutions, which layer over disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged communication services and applications for enterprise communications and core telecommunications markets; and Wi-Fi access on mobile devices through its SaaS platform. Pareteum Corporation serves the markets of Internet of Things, mobile virtual network operators, smart cities, and application developers. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It also offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. In addition, it sells hardware products. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

