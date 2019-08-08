Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,566,000 after purchasing an additional 478,988 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,530,000 after purchasing an additional 544,684 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,586,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,778,000 after purchasing an additional 191,120 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,339 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $163.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.55. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

