Financial Comparison: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) & Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI)

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Intermolecular shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of OSI Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Intermolecular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intermolecular has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OSI Systems and Intermolecular’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.09 billion 1.80 -$29.12 million $3.61 30.02 Intermolecular $33.66 million 1.74 -$3.41 million N/A N/A

Intermolecular has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OSI Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OSI Systems and Intermolecular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intermolecular 0 1 0 0 2.00

OSI Systems presently has a consensus price target of $103.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.65%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Intermolecular.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and Intermolecular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 4.59% 15.66% 6.06% Intermolecular -16.48% -14.36% -11.14%

Summary

OSI Systems beats Intermolecular on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The company's Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices primarily under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, and OSI Laserscan names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, this segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including semiconductor, glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

